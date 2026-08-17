Why university resits are harder for some students than others
By Karen Lander, Senior Lecturer in Psychology; Director of Education for Division of Psychology, Communication & Human Neuroscience, University of Manchester
Andrew Mawdsley, Professor of Clinical Education and Pharmacy and Director of Education for the School of Health Science, University of Manchester
University resits are a second chance for students who have experienced academic difficulties. Typically resit exams are sat during the summer break.
But while resits are available to all eligible students, the ability to engage with them is influenced by broader inequalities.
When students fail assessments, the conversation typically shifts towards personal responsibility. The assumption is that students need to work…
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- Monday, August 17, 2026