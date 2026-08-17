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Human Rights Observatory

Are zoos ready for the changing climate?

By Samantha Ward, Professor of Zoo Animal Welfare & Legislation, Nottingham Trent University
When people think about climate change and animals, they might picture melting sea ice, drought-stricken landscapes or species struggling in the wild. Far less attention is given to the animals living in our care. Yet as heatwaves become more frequent, intense and unpredictable, zoos may be facing one of the biggest animal welfare challenges of the coming decades.

The recent deaths of three lions at Tama Zoo, Japan during a heatwave that reached over 40°C have brought this issue into sharp focus. Investigations…The Conversation


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