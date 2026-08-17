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Human Rights Observatory

Nurses learn how to care for patients – they should also learn how systems can fail them

By Anna Chatzi, Associate Professor, School of Nursing & Midwifery, University of Limerick
Even skilled nurses can make mistakes when systems are badly designed. Human factors training could help nurses recognise and reduce these risks.The Conversation


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