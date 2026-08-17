Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Returning bones to Madagascar doesn’t just right a colonial wrong: why a royal skull still has power

By Maurizio Esposito La Rossa, Associate Professor of Anthropology, École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales (EHESS)
France’s Ministry of Culture handed over three Malagasy skulls to Harea Georges Kamamy, the reigning king (ampagnito) of the Sakalava people in Menabe, a western region of Madagascar, on 26 August 2025. The skulls had been held for more than a century in the Muséum national d’Histoire naturelle in Paris.

One was identified as belonging to Toera, the Menabe king killed by French colonial troops in 1897. When handed over, it was placed in his…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US government is pushing to gain unprecedented access to your medical records – as data protections are weakening
~ The Medicines Patent Pool is improving access to essential medication where it’s most needed, but does it make economic sense?
~ Iraq: Government must chart a new course by ending impunity and upholding human rights
~ Autistic people often struggle to tell when they’re too hot. Here are five ways to help
~ Comedy shows and college mysteries – the best things to watch, visit and read this week
~ Traffic-calming schemes are controversial – here’s why some succeed while others fail
~ How a 19th-century estate agent offered 3D property ‘walkthroughs’ before the dawn of the photography age
~ How diabetes can affect your ability to control the pedals while driving
~ US Military Claims Legal Compliance Amid Unlawful Killings
~ Americas: Regional Conference on Population and Development must uphold international commitments on gender equality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2026 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS