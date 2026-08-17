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Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Anti-war politician Lev Shlosberg sentenced to 11 years and one month in prison amid mounting pressure on his Yabloko party

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the sentencing of Lev Shlosberg, deputy chair of the Yabloko party — the only registered Russian political party which has consistently opposed Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and campaigned for a ceasefire and diplomacy — to 11 years and one month in prison, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia […] The post Russia: Anti-war politician Lev Shlosberg sentenced to 11 years and one month in prison amid mounting pressure on his Yabloko party appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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