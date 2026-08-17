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Why gatherings and celebrations are such an important part of summer

By Annayah Prosser, Associate Professor in Marketing, Business and Society, University of Bath
Summer brings many traditional events and festivals across the world. In much of England, summer is the theme of several folk celebrations dating back centuries. Far from negative and exclusionary ideas of national identity, the season actually showcases many positives.

Many towns and areas around the UK celebrate the summer, starting in May with “Jack in the Green” – a figure draped in leaves who has been slumbering since the previous year. The event, based on folkloric tales is increasingly important for…The Conversation


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