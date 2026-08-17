US teens are smoking and vaping less than their peers abroad
By Holly Jarman, Associate Professor of Health Management and Policy and Global Public Health, University of Michigan
Claire L. Ma, Postdoctoral Research Fellow of Public Health, University of Michigan
Jamie Hartmann-Boyce, Assistant Professor of Health Promotion and Policy, UMass Amherst
A new FDA survey finds some positive trends among young people in the US, though new forms of nicotine use like pouches have become a bit more popular.
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- Monday, August 17, 2026