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AI companies look to the ocean as a place to put more data centers

By Nir Kshetri, Professor of Management, University of North Carolina – Greensboro
The artificial intelligence boom is driving unprecedented demand for data centers, raising concerns about their growing energy consumption, water use and carbon footprint. These challenges are making companies look beyond traditional land-based data centers.

Some…The Conversation


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