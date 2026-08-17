The Medicines Patent Pool is improving access to essential medication where it’s most needed, but does it make economic sense?
By Bruno Versaevel, Professor of industrial economics, EM Lyon Business School
Etienne Billette de Villemeur, Professor, Université de Lille
Vianney Dequiedt, Professor of Economics, Université Clermont Auvergne (UCA)
Three economists explore the viability of a UN-backed one-stop licensing ‘hub’ for making essential, often life-saving biotherapeutics and vaccines both affordable and more widely available.
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- Monday, August 17, 2026