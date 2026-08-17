Traffic-calming schemes are controversial – here’s why some succeed while others fail
By Sebastian Stannard, Research Fellow Public Health and Engineering, University of Southampton
Alan Wong, Research Scientist, Sustainable Cities, University of Southampton
John Preston, Professor, University of Southampton
In Portswood, bus users enjoyed reliable journeys and a calmer high street. But some residents faced longer and less convenient car journeys.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 17, 2026