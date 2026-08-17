Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a 19th-century estate agent offered 3D property ‘walkthroughs’ before the dawn of the photography age

By John Plunkett, Associate Professor of Victorian Culture, Department of English and Creative Writing, University of Exeter
If you’re thinking about moving house or just feeling nosy about your neighbours, your first port of call may be an online property marketing site: Rightmove and Zoopla in the UK, Zillow in the US or Magic Bricks in India.

They offer 3D plans of their properties and a video walkthrough, sometimes with added interactive tools. It all seems very modern – yet it turns out, at least one pioneering London estate agent was offering its clients 3D visual walkthroughs long before the advent of commercial photography.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The real reason many Americans are cutting ties with their parents and siblings
~ US government is pushing to gain unprecedented access to your medical records – as data protections are weakening
~ The Medicines Patent Pool is improving access to essential medication where it’s most needed, but does it make economic sense?
~ Iraq: Government must chart a new course by ending impunity and upholding human rights
~ Autistic people often struggle to tell when they’re too hot. Here are five ways to help
~ Comedy shows and college mysteries – the best things to watch, visit and read this week
~ Traffic-calming schemes are controversial – here’s why some succeed while others fail
~ How diabetes can affect your ability to control the pedals while driving
~ US Military Claims Legal Compliance Amid Unlawful Killings
~ Americas: Regional Conference on Population and Development must uphold international commitments on gender equality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter