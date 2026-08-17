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How diabetes can affect your ability to control the pedals while driving

By Maaike Esselaar, Research Associate Neuromotor Control, Manchester Metropolitan University
Dilwyn Marple-Horvat, Professor of Motor Neuroscience, Manchester Metropolitan University
Nerve damage in the feet can make it harder to sense pedal position, increasing the risk of dangerous mistakes behind the wheel.The Conversation


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