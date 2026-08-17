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Human Rights Observatory

US Military Claims Legal Compliance Amid Unlawful Killings

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of Yemen's African community protest against a US airstrike that hit a migrant detention center in Saada, Yemen, May 11, 2025. © 2025 Mohammed Huwais/AFP via Getty Images The US Department of Defense submitted its 2025 civilian casualty report to Congress on August 10, touting “a strong record of compliance with the law of war” and acknowledging the “moral imperative” of mitigating and responding to civilian harm. The language reflects the Trump administration’s selective efforts to maintain the facade that it respects international law, while…


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