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Americas: Regional Conference on Population and Development must uphold international commitments on gender equality

By Amnesty International
Representatives from Latin American and Caribbean states will meet in Montevideo (Uruguay) from 18 to 20 August 2026 to participate in the sixth session of the Regional Conference on Population and Development (CRPD).  This United Nations Conference is intended to follow up on the Montevideo Consensus, one of the region’s most significant agreements for guaranteeing […] The post Americas: Regional Conference on Population and Development must uphold international commitments on gender equality  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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