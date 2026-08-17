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Human Rights Observatory

Do you pay rent with a credit card? Soon, you may not have the option

By Fengfei Li, Senior Lecturer in Finance, Deakin University
A looming ban on card surcharges is forcing a rethink of payments – across banks, businesses, government agencies and more.The Conversation


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