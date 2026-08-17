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The decades-old ‘AI alignment problem’ has finally become a reality. Solving it won’t be easy

By Liming Zhu, Research Director, CSIRO
As AI agents become more autonomous, keeping them aligned with what humans want will require layered oversight and effective control.The Conversation


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