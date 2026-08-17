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Hydrogen microgrids could help power remote communities – but beware the hype

By Md Alamgir Hossain, Senior Lecturer, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, University of Southern Queensland
In remote towns, what happens when the sun fails to shine, the wind barely blows and batteries begin to run low?

Too often, the answer is another costly diesel delivery.

Australia is already investing in regional and remote microgrids, including two First…The Conversation


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