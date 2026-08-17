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Sports leagues’ concussion guidelines must be broadened as brain health concerns rise

By Leon Harris, Clinical Legal Educator/Course Coordinator, School of Law and Society, University of the Sunshine Coast
Recently, the Australian Football League (AFL) was rocked when it was revealed a Geelong player with a history of concussion had been asked to waive his legal rights to claim for any future brain trauma.

Read more: A secret waiver but no punishment: the AFL’s concussion conundrum just got murkierThe Conversation


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