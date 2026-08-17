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Child-like sex dolls are being stopped at Australia’s border. They could be an early child protection warning

By Cara Wrigley, Professor of Design, The University of Queensland
Amber Lark, Professor of Clinical and Forensic Victimology, Centre for Customs and Excise Studies, Charles Sturt University
Rachel Berry, Senior Lecturer in Anatomy and Forensic Anthropology, UNSW
It’s illegal to import or possess them, but child-like sex dolls can be bought online. Each seizure is an opportunity to prevent real child sex abuse.The Conversation


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