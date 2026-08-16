Many NZ lawyers find their work rewarding – and distressing. How can they be supported?
By Georgina Patel, Research Associate, Faculty of Law and Faculty of Health and Environmental Sciences, Auckland University of Technology
Katey Thom, Associate Professor in Law, Auckland University of Technology
Khylee Quince, Dean of Law, Auckland University of Technology
NZ’s first large study of lawyer wellbeing finds widespread work-related distress – as well as some potential solutions to address it.
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- Sunday, August 16, 2026