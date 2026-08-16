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Australia needs more people who think like scientists. Here’s what that means

By Brian Yates, Emeritus Professor, University of Tasmania
Nathan Kilah, Associate Professor in Chemistry and Associate Head Learning and Teaching, University of Tasmania
How we think and feel about science develops from an early age – and we never know where that early interest might take us.

Take Hannah. As a young child, she was fascinated by the way a glass prism can split sunlight into different colours. At university she studied the way light can interact with liquids.

Now Hannah works in the food industry, using light to study how oat milk changes when mixed with hot coffee. The reason your…The Conversation


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