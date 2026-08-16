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Exclusive poll shows nearly half of respondents defecting from Victorian Labor. What do these voters care about?

By James C. Murphy, Lecturer & Tutor (Teaching Intensive) in Politics and Public Policy, The University of Melbourne
Emily Foley, Postdoctoral research fellow, Flinders University; University of Canberra
Phoebe Hayman, PhD Candidate and Casual Academic in Politics, La Trobe University
Tenzin Liddy-Corlett, PhD candidate in Politics, La Trobe University
Victorian voters surveyed named cost of living, crime and health as their top three policy issues, with just over three months until the next state election.The Conversation


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