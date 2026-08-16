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Is bird flu infecting humans? How would we know?

By Allen Cheng, Professor of Infectious Diseases, Monash University
Even with bird flu circulating in Australia, the risk to humans is low. But some groups are still at increased risk.The Conversation


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