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New EU laws make AI content labels compulsory – but might just make it harder to spot deepfakes

By Rory Mulcahy, Associate Professor of Marketing, University of the Sunshine Coast
Aimee Riedel, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, Griffith University
Lucas Whittaker, Lecturer in Marketing, Swinburne University of Technology
Renee Barnes, Associate Professor of Journalism, University of the Sunshine Coast
As the world is increasingly flooded with deepfakes, the European Union is taking action to help people distinguish what is real and what is not.

It recently started enforcing transparency obligations for tech companies which require them to clearly label any photos, videos and audio which are created using their artificial intelligence (AI) systems and designed to look authentic.

This is a step up from the approach of other countries, such as Australia, which only recommendThe Conversation


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