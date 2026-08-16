Poor genetic health threatens many species – but it’s fixable
By Nicholas Bail, PhD Candidate, College of Science & Engineering, James Cook University
Conrad Hoskin, Professor, College of Science & Engineering, James Cook University
Megan Higgie, Associate Professor, College of Science & Engineering, James Cook University
Richard Frankham, Emeritus Professor, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
By the early 1990s, there were only around 20 Florida Panthers left on the planet.
A distinct and isolated population of the widespread Puma (Puma concolor), the Florida Panther was pushed to the edge of extinction by a range of threats. One major issue was their poor genetic health,…
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- Sunday, August 16, 2026