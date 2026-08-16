Of course parents want to keep tweens and teens safe. Here’s why you should also encourage them to take risks
By Tonia Gray, Professor, Centre for Educational Research, Western Sydney University
Jaydene Barnes, Associate Lecturer, School of Education, Western Sydney University
Marion Sturges, Lecturer in Education, Western Sydney University
Sometimes we think ‘if it feels scary, it must be unsafe’. But feeling nervous or excited is often part of the experience.
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- Sunday, August 16, 2026