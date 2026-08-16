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Human Rights Observatory

Women have always ‘method acted’ – they just don’t get called geniuses for it

By Ian Maxwell, Associate Professor in Performance Studies, University of Sydney
In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, actor Anya Taylor-Joy offered an explanation for why so few women are “method actors”: women, in her words, “can’t completely lose our minds”.

Natalie Portman has said method acting is a “luxury women can’t afford”. Kristen Stewart made the…The Conversation


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