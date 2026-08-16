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NZ creates remarkably valuable tech firms. How can it keep more of the benefits?

By Rod McNaughton, Professor of Entrepreneurship, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
A new stocktake of the tech ecosystem shows NZ has grown companies now valued at more than $133 billion. But is it as good at retaining them?The Conversation


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