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Human Rights Observatory

Escalation of sexual violence raises alarm in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

By Laura
In the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, violence against women has become an increasingly common problem. Figures from the first quarter of 2026 expose a major gender-based violence (GBV) crisis.


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