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Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Chinese Government Menaces Uyghur Diaspora

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters gather for a rally outside Channel 7 studios in Sydney, Australia, February 4, 2022. © 2022 Flavio Brancaleone/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock The Chinese government is interrogating Uyghur Australians visiting Xinjiang, pressing them to collect information on Uyghurs in Australia, including Uyghur language schools.The Chinese government exploits the vulnerability of separated Uyghur families as an opportunity for surveillance and strict monitoring of the Uyghur community in Australia, which has a chilling effect on diaspora activities.  Australia and other governments…


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