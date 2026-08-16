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A new ‘NATO of the East?’ Why the Mecca pact isn’t quite what it seems

By Saira Bano, Assistant Professor in Political Science, Thompson Rivers University
The Mecca agreeement is best understood as a form of strategic insurance for three governments seeking greater protection and political influence beyond traditional American guarantees.The Conversation


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