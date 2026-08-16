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How naming shared values is an effective approach to leading through a crisis

By Mel Rutherford, Professor and Department Chair, Psychology, Neuroscience & Behaviour, McMaster University
If your organization is in crisis, your values are your lifeline. Identifying them collaboratively helps build consensus and guide action.The Conversation


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