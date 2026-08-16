Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Anthropic’s fight with the Pentagon shows how AI could threaten a crucial safeguard of democracy

By David Silver, Chair in Business and Professional Ethics, University of British Columbia
What happens to democracy when the independent people capable of resisting abuses of power are replaced by systems designed to make those abuses easier?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Escalation of sexual violence raises alarm in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
~ Australia: Chinese Government Menaces Uyghur Diaspora
~ A new ‘NATO of the East?’ Why the Mecca pact isn’t quite what it seems
~ How naming shared values is an effective approach to leading through a crisis
~ How weaving helped invent modern computing — and is shaping its future
~ When can your child stay home alone? Neuroscience suggests we’re asking the wrong question
~ South Africa is overlooking solar technology that can keep generating electricity after sunset
~ South Africa’s small sugar farms are producing less than they could: study finds ways to boost them
~ Lithium in the Sahel: how armed groups are exploiting the global scramble for the critical mineral
~ We asked ChatGPT, Claude and Perplexity for financial advice: what we got was practical, but with big blind spots
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter