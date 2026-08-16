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When can your child stay home alone? Neuroscience suggests we’re asking the wrong question

By Codie C. Lavoie, Pediatric Neurologist and Sleep Specialist, University of Southern California
Caregivers often seek a specific age that their child can be left home alone. However, the neuroscience of brain development suggests that readiness depends on much more than a birthday.The Conversation


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