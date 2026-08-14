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Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Siege of Palestinian homes in Qusra marks relentless escalation in state-backed settler violence

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the siege of three Palestinian families’ homes by Israeli settlers in the village of Qusra, southeast of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank, Erika Guevara Rosas, Amnesty International’s Senior Director for Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns, said:   The horrors unfolding in Qusra are far from an isolated incident. They reflect the relentless escalation and expansion of an accelerating and well-documented pattern of coordinated and strategic settler terror, enabled, backed and funded by the State of Israel, with the aim of displacing Palestinians across the […] The…


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