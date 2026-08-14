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How healthier farm animals can cut greenhouse gas emissions

By Nick Wheelhouse, Lecturer in Microbiology, Edinburgh Napier University
When a dairy cow miscarries, a farmer loses far more than an unborn calf. Feed has been grown, land and water used, and greenhouse gas released during the cow’s pregnancy but milk production, a future animal and income will be lost.

One of the most important of these greenhouse gases is methane. Methane is produced by microbes within a cow’s stomach during digestion (known as enteric-methane) and most of it is breathed out into the atmosphere. Instead, healthier animals are more productive, so the amount of methane they emit is associated with more milk or meat, reducing the emissions…The Conversation


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