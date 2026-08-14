Taliban claims five years of peace in Afghanistan – but women and girls face oppression
By Kaweh Kerami, ESRC Postdoctoral Fellow, School of Government and International Affairs, Durham University
Kambaiz Rafi, Non-resident Research Fellow, Graduate School of Development, University of Central Asia
Five years on from seizing power in Kabul on August 15 2021 and consolidating its hold through the whole of Afghanistan, the Taliban claims to have ended the country’s decades-long war and achieved security.
International troops have withdrawn and the former Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has collapsed. Daily security incidents, such as suicide attacks and roadside bombs that were mostly carried out by the Taliban in their two-decades-long insurgency, have since decreased. Conflict indicators such as those…
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- Friday, August 14, 2026