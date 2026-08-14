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Quitting alcohol changes the brain and can increase the risk of compulsive drinking – new research in mice

By Danny G. Winder, Professor and Chair of Neurobiology, UMass Chan Medical School
Marie Doyle, Instructor in Neurobiology, UMass Chan Medical School
For some, abstaining from alcohol can subsequently increase compulsive drinking. Our research team found that, in abstaining mice, this urge to drink is preceded by changes in the activity of a particular brain region, pointing to potential new screening opportunities to identify and help those most vulnerable to relapse.


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