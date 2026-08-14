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How Imperial Japan turned to the sardine to help build a war machine

By Pei-Hsu Lin, PhD candidate in the Department of History, Washington University in St. Louis
Empires have risen and fallen in their pursuit of precious resources such as oil, gold, tea or spices. But in the first half of the 20th century, an increasingly assertive Imperial Japan relied on a fishier form of wealth to build its military and industrial base: the sardine.

In Japan, sardines are among a group of fish fondly known as “the people’s fish.” Along with Japanese anchovy and round herring, they are collectively known as “iwashi” and have long been a common ingredient in the Japanese diet, whether…The Conversation


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