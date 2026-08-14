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One of the most common brain disorders is one of the most misunderstood – how functional neurological disorder is both ‘all in your head’ and beyond it

By Mackenzi Moore, Program Manager, University of Colorado Anschutz
Millions of people suffer from debilitating symptoms their doctors don’t quite believe. But advances in neuroscience and education may be changing the tides for treatment.The Conversation


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