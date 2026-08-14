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From padded bras to penis injections: how changing body shape can give athletes a competitive edge

By Alice Bullas, Senior Research Fellow, Sports Engineering Research Group, Sheffield Hallam University
Competitors in the Tour de France Femmes raised eyebrows recently after it was alleged that some riders were stuffing their bras to go faster during the time trials. Race organisers started checking riders’ clothes more closely before the race.

While this story sounds like a joke, there is a real reason that competitors would do this…The Conversation


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