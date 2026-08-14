European ‘war fatigue’ may be growing – but Ukraine’s recent momentum could buy time
By Benjamin Martill, Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, University of Edinburgh
Adam Holesch, Senior Research Fellow and Project Manager of the EU-VALUES Project, Institut Barcelona Estudis Internacionals
Ukraine’s uptick in fortunes bodes well for the ability of European leaders to keep their citizens on board with the war effort.
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- Friday, August 14, 2026