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A brief history of embroidery – and how to get started yourself

By Alexandra Makin, Third Century Research Fellow, Manchester Metropolitan University
Embroidery is a way to embellish textiles by stitching patterns and images onto them with thread. It has a long history with the earliest examples dating to ancient times. Since then, it has developed into myriad forms around the world.

Many embroidery techniques are steeped in history. In early medieval Europe, embroidery was predominantly a female occupation and was considered…The Conversation


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