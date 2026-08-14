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Human Rights Observatory

Now that it’s big business, nostalgia is a thing of the past

By Jonatan Sodergren, Lecturer in Marketing, Bristol University Business School, University of Bristol
Retro is booming. Nintendo keeps bringing back old games. Hollywood can’t stop making sequels and remakes. Netflix fills our screens with shows inspired by the 1980s. Spotify recommends songs we loved as teenagers. Even Facebook reminds us what we were doing “On This Day” ten years ago.

For businesses, the past has become big. The market for retro entertainment has never been stronger. Companies know that looking backwards can help sell products today. A familiar logo, an old game or a favourite song can create an instant emotional connection with customers.

For years, researchers…The Conversation


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