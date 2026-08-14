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Medea goes on a Mexican odyssey in Dahlia de la Cerda’s new book

By Niamh Thornton, Professor in Latin American Studies, University of Liverpool
In a summer with much discourse about a Greek mythical figure (Odysseus), here is the translation of a book that uses another, Medea. In this instance Medea is relocated to contemporary Mexico. A powerful presence who rolls up in a custom-painted modified car, dressed in black with snake tattoos, Medea is an “iconic, queen of the barrio” there to motivate, impel, and facilitate characters who find themselves at major turning points.

Medea Sang Me a Corrido by Mexican writer Dahlia de la Cerda is translated by…The Conversation


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