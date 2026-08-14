Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The death of dark energy is a false alarm – the universe is still accelerating

By Phil Wiseman, Ernest Rutherford Fellow, University of Southampton
Mark Sullivan, Professor, University of Southampton
A 2025 study by South Korean researchers caught the attention of the astronomy community when it suggested that the evidence behind dark energy could be wrong. Dark energy makes up about 70% of the universe but nobody knows what it is. This makes it a frequent target for scepticism.

Scientists had long known that the universe was expanding. But in the late 1990s, researchers discovered that this expansion was accelerating. Astrophysicists concluded that something must be driving the acceleration. They named this unknown quantity “dark energy”.

The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine and Iran: why military strength doesn’t mean winning wars
~ What is sudden adult death syndrome?
~ Now that it’s big business, nostalgia is a thing of the past
~ Medea goes on a Mexican odyssey in Dahlia de la Cerda’s new book
~ Can a vaccine built for one Ebola virus stop another? The World Health Organization is about to find out
~ With NDIS changes set to pass, here’s who bears the cost of making it ‘sustainable’
~ I lived through the first Taliban girls’ school ban — watching it happen again is heartbreaking
~ What the battle between Nigel Farage and Count Binface really tells us about Britain’s mood
~ What happens when someone’s chromosomes, sex hormones and body don’t align?
~ Britain’s quarter century: experts in sex, mental health, nutrition and addiction assess the nation’s changing wellbeing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter