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Human Rights Observatory

What the battle between Nigel Farage and Count Binface really tells us about Britain’s mood

By Stephen Coleman, Emeritus Professor of Political Communication, University of Leeds
The people of Clacton have spoken. Well, 44% of them have, with the majority of eligible voters staying at home rather than cast their ballot in the byelection. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, the winning candidate, also stayed away – snubbing the count at Clacton leisure centre after claiming police had warned him of an organised campaign to disrupt proceedings.

In the end, Farage received 63% of the vote, amounting to an endorsement…The Conversation


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