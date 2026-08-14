Britain’s quarter century: experts in sex, mental health, nutrition and addiction assess the nation’s changing wellbeing
By Kev Stone, Associate Dean - Partnerships and Business Development (Health and Social Care), Faculty of Life Sciences and Education, University of South Wales
David Dearlove, Principal Researcher, Healthy Life Mission, Nesta
Ian Hamilton, Honorary Fellow, Department of Health Sciences, University of York
Jurin Katayama-Flores, Analyst, Health Life Mission, Nesta
Lydia Leon, Director, Healthy Life Team, Nesta
Michael Murphy, Emeritus Professor of Demography, London School of Economics and Political Science
Sarah Vicary, Professor of Social Work and Mental Health
Soazig Clifton, Academic Director for the National Surveys of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles (Natsal), UCL
In this fourth part in our series on how the UK has changed in the past 25 years, we look at health.
Life expectancy and illness
Michael Murphy, Emeritus Professor of Demography, London School of Economics
A good way to follow the health of a nation is to glance at what is known as period life-expectancy. This calculates how long a person born today would live if the current death rates remained exactly the same for the rest of their life.…
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- Friday, August 14, 2026