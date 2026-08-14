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Albanese makes fresh pitch to Trump for Australia to be given relief on tariffs

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made a fresh plea for Australia to be given relief from US President Donald Trump’s tariffs during a phone call between the two leaders overnight Thursday.

Trump agreed to “consider” the request.

Albanese described the wide-ranging conversation as productive, constructive and “very warm”.

He told a Friday news conference he asked Trump to “consider a full exemption” from the recently imposed 12.5% tariff, “or at the very least no increase” from the earlier 10% tariff. Australia makes repeated representations against Trump’s…The Conversation


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