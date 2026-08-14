Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Before Young Talent Time, Johnny Young was a songwriter who rivaled the best of his era

By David Nichols, Professor of Urban Planning, The University of Melbourne
Johnny Young has died at 79 from pancreatic cancer, and Australian pop music has lost another of its multifaceted creatives of the ‘60s and '70s.

While there may be different assessments of Young’s legacy, it’s undeniable he made a major impact on this country’s musical and television landscape.

John de Jong was Dutch-born and raised in Kalamanda, in the hills of Perth. As a pop singer he was an early beneficiary of the generosity of the first wave of Australia’s international pop sensations: the Easybeats’ George Young and Stevie Wright wrote him a hit single, Step Back.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Albanese makes fresh pitch to Trump for Australia to be given relief on tariffs
~ Russia investing in missiles to outplay Ukraine’s drone tactics
~ ‘A costly mistake’: new review finds giving WA billions in extra GST was unfair to other states
~ Worried your toddler isn’t getting enough iron? Here’s what parents need to know
~ Got ice-cream brain freeze? Here’s what is happening
~ Why snake venom may have evolved to catch dinner, not for defence
~ Russia bets on ballistic missiles to combat the success of Ukraine’s drone warfare
~ Safe havens protect Australian mammals from invasive predators. Why aren’t they working for other animal groups?
~ Why the $2.5 billion Tomago aluminium deal is no ordinary bailout
~ As Brisbane 2032 gets closer, Australian girls are quitting organised sports. What can be done?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter